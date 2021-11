By EUobserver

Spanish police are looking for 12 people who ran away from an Air Arabia Maroc flight from Casablanca to Istanbul, which landed in Mallorca Saturday after a passenger fell seriously ill. "These people have arrived, not by sea, but in an illegal way and therefore at the very least ... they will be returned to their country of origin," Spanish regional government spokeswoman Aina Calva said on the "unprecedented" event.