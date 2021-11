By EUobserver

Gas flows via the 'Yamal-Europe' pipeline from Russia, via Poland, to Germany stopped again on Saturday, following a previous, temporary, stoppage last weekend, German pipeline operator Gascade said. The previous stoppage caused prices to jump 23 percent on gas futures markets. Russia denies accusations it is using gas cuts to force Germany to let it run its new pipeline, Nord Stream 2, as a monopoly in violation of EU laws.