By EUobserver

Six human-rights activists, including a French and US citizen, working in the West Bank had their phones hacked using military-grade spyware made by Israel's NSO Group, according to a study by Front Line Defenders, a Dublin-based NGO. Three of the activists worked for NGOs which had received EU funding. Hungary's government, last week, admitted to having used the same spyware, but said it did not use it against its citizens.