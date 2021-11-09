Tuesday

9th Nov 2021

Ticker

Israeli spyware used against EU-funded activists in Palestine

By

Six human-rights activists, including a French and US citizen, working in the West Bank had their phones hacked using military-grade spyware made by Israel's NSO Group, according to a study by Front Line Defenders, a Dublin-based NGO. Three of the activists worked for NGOs which had received EU funding. Hungary's government, last week, admitted to having used the same spyware, but said it did not use it against its citizens.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Opinion

MEPs in Taiwan - maybe don't rock the boat?

The one lesson these MEPs should have learned before enjoying Taiwan's superb hospitality (great food, marvellous hotels, great headlines) is a simple one: "Don't Rock the Boat".

Podcast

Book Club: The Scent of Wild Animals

Liberal lawmaker Sophie in 't Veld says the European Union's survival depends on overcoming creeping sclerosis, ending acquiescence to autocrats, and embracing the kind of political spectacle that captures the public imagination.

News in Brief

  1. EU should decry 'ambition gap' at climate summit, Germany says
  2. Israeli spyware used against EU-funded activists in Palestine
  3. Slovenia PM ends financial crackdown on press agency
  4. Face-masks safe despite Titanium content, EU says
  5. European rights court shames Poland on judicial jobs
  6. US reopens for vaccinated foreign travellers
  7. Germany's Covid-19 infection rate hits highest rate
  8. French Catholic church to compensate sex-abuse victims

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNew report reveals bad environmental habits
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersImproving the integration of young refugees
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNATO Secretary General guest at the Session of the Nordic Council
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCan you love whoever you want in care homes?
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals

Latest News

  1. Facebook whistleblower: EU rules can be 'game-changer'
  2. Turkish Airlines risks EU ban over Poland border crisis
  3. MEPs: too many climate pledges not enough plans at COP26
  4. MEPs in Taiwan - maybe don't rock the boat?
  5. Book Club: The Scent of Wild Animals
  6. Bosnia break-up threatens Western Balkans peace, envoy warns
  7. Belgians urged to work from home as EU infections soar
  8. Can the private-finance $130 trillion climate bet be trusted?

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us