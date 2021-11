By EUobserver

Widespread use of Titanium Oxide (TiO2) in anti-corona face-masks did not pose a cancer threat despite the chemical's known health risks, which were highlighted in a study by Belgian health body Sciensano in October, the EU Commission told Reuters on Monday. "It cannot be concluded that 'FFP' face masks or surgical masks, which may contain TiO2, may pose a risk to health," a commission spokesperson said.