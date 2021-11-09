By EUobserver

Poland violated the rights of two judges whose job applications were blocked by a government-controlled panel, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg ruled Monday. Poland's 'Chamber of Extraordinary Review and Public Affairs of the Supreme Court' was "not a 'tribunal established by law'," the ECHR said, awarding the judges €15,000 each in compensation. The Polish government attacked the "bizarre" verdict, amid wider EU concerns on judicial independence.