By EUobserver

The EU should press for the final declaration of the climate summit in Scotland to decry the "ambition gap" between national pledges on CO2 emissions-cuts and hopes of keeping global warming below 1.5 degrees Centigrade, according to a document by Germany's delegation to the 'COP26' event seen by Reuters. "There has hardly been any progress on the 17 points of negotiation over financial topics [aid for poor countries]," it added.