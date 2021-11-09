Ticker
EU should decry 'ambition gap' at climate summit, Germany says
By EUobserver
The EU should press for the final declaration of the climate summit in Scotland to decry the "ambition gap" between national pledges on CO2 emissions-cuts and hopes of keeping global warming below 1.5 degrees Centigrade, according to a document by Germany's delegation to the 'COP26' event seen by Reuters. "There has hardly been any progress on the 17 points of negotiation over financial topics [aid for poor countries]," it added.