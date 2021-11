By EUobserver

The Missing Migrants Projects run by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) says more people crossing the Mediterranean Sea to reach Europe have died so far this year than any year since 2018. It noted 2,457 deaths and/or missing persons in 2021, compared to 2,272 in 2020, 2,095 in 2019 and 2,344 in 2018. Most of the deaths took place along the Central Mediterranean Sea route.