10th Nov 2021

Greek PM irate with Dutch journalist over migrant 'abuse'

Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis lost his temper with a Dutch journalist who accused him of "narcissistic abuse" on migrant pushbacks and "appalling" conditions in migrant camps at a press briefing in Athens Tuesday. "Look, you will not come into this building and insult me. Am I very clear on this?," Mitsotakis said, adding: "I won't accept anyone pointing the finger to this government and accusing it of inhumane behaviour."

