By EUobserver

Polish MEP Roza Thun joined the liberal Renew Europe group in the European Parliament, along with the Poland 2050 opposition party, Renew leader Stéphane Séjourné MEP announced on Wednesday. Thun is the 99th member of the third-biggest group in the parliament, with Poland now being the 24th nationality in the group. Thun joined Poland 2050 from the Civic Platform party, a member of the centre-right European People's Party (EPP).