Thursday

11th Nov 2021

Ticker

US and Germany 'committed' to protect Ukraine

By

The US and EU would impose sanctions on Russia in the event of gas cut-offs or military aggression against Ukraine, US secretary of state Antony Blinken said in Washington Wednesday. "Should Russia attempt to use energy as a weapon or commit further aggressive acts against Ukraine, we are committed, and Germany is committed, to taking appropriate action," he said, while voicing concern on "unusual Russian military activity" on Ukraine's border.

Minsk using migrants to 'divert focus from domestic crackdown'

Belarus authorities in late July launched a crackdown against civil society, says exiled Belarus youth leader Vorykhava. She said the regime in Minsk is now using the migrant border crisis to divert international attention away from repression inside the country.

Opinion

EU interconnector: Cyprus 'energy isolation' or Israeli gas?

The EU is not only turning a blind eye to Israel's belligerent and illegal gas extractions but outrightly colluding by financing and otherwise supporting costly infrastructure projects. The ongoing gas crisis affecting the EU is no excuse for this behaviour

