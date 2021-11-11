Ticker
US and Germany 'committed' to protect Ukraine
By EUobserver
The US and EU would impose sanctions on Russia in the event of gas cut-offs or military aggression against Ukraine, US secretary of state Antony Blinken said in Washington Wednesday. "Should Russia attempt to use energy as a weapon or commit further aggressive acts against Ukraine, we are committed, and Germany is committed, to taking appropriate action," he said, while voicing concern on "unusual Russian military activity" on Ukraine's border.