Gabrijela Žalac, Croatia's former minister of regional development and EU funds, and three other people have been arrested on the orders of the European Public Prosecutor's Office, an EU watchdog on how its budget is spent. The alleged fraud concerned purchase of software for a public company, Croatian media said. Žalac served between 2016 and 2019. Prime minister Andrej Plenković declined to comment.