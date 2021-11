By EUobserver

Russian prosecutors have filed a lawsuit to liquidate the country's oldest human-rights NGO, Memorial, created by Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov in the 1980s to document Stalin-era crimes. "We're in shock. On the other hand, this isn't surprising," Oleg Orlov, a Memorial board member, told Reuters last Friday. "This is obviously a political decision [and] ... a blow to all of civil society and a really serious alarm bell," he added.