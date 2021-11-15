By EUobserver

Austria has instructed the 2 million or so unvaccinated people in the country to stay home, except for essential work or food-shopping trips, in the EU's first-ever selective lockdown of its type. "We are not taking this step lightly, but unfortunately it is necessary," Austrian chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said. Austria has one of the lowest inoculation rates, just 65 percent, in Europe and one of its highest daily infection rates.