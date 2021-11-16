By EUobserver

Pacific Rim leaders and activists have voiced opposition with the 'COP26' climate-change summit, which wrapped up in Glasgow last weekend. "The fundamental fact remains: we are still headed for a two-degree-plus world," Pacific-region senior advisor Auimatagi Joe Moeono-Kolio told The Guardian. The final summit declaration cut mention of phasing out coal use or paying for the economic damage caused by climate events in the world's least developed states.