By EUobserver

A new centrist, anti-corruption party called We Continue The Change came top in Bulgarian elections on Sunday with 26 percent of the vote, according to exit polls by Alpha Research, Gallup International, Market Links and Trend, Reuters reports. Former prime minister Boyko Borisov's GERB party came a narrow second. "Bulgaria is headed onto a new path," centrist party leader Kiril Petkov said, following a protracted political deadlock in the country.