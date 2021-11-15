By EUobserver

Three German state health ministers urged parties negotiating to form a new government to prolong states' power to implement stricter pandemic measures, such as lockdowns or school closures, as the country's seven-day Covid-19 incidence rate hit record highs, Reuters writes. The number of people per 100,000 infected last week rose to 277.4, data showed on Saturday, and has risen to over 500 in some regions of the country.