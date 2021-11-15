Monday

15th Nov 2021

German ministers call to extend emergency as Covid cases soar

By

Three German state health ministers urged parties negotiating to form a new government to prolong states' power to implement stricter pandemic measures, such as lockdowns or school closures, as the country's seven-day Covid-19 incidence rate hit record highs, Reuters writes. The number of people per 100,000 infected last week rose to 277.4, data showed on Saturday, and has risen to over 500 in some regions of the country.

Analysis

EU strategy hopeful of Russia detente

Russia is "important" and should be "engaged" with despite its aggression, the EU is preparing to say in a landmark security document.

Opinion

Poland vs EU - is a compromise possible?

To understand why Law and Justice believes its reforms are required, it is useful to look back at the collapse of communism in 1989. Did Poland consolidate liberal democracy after 1989?

New Hungarian opposition head seeks Orbán 'regime change'

Péter Márki-Zay said winning will be an uphill battle, as Viktor Orbán's moves to redraw constituencies, stifle free media, erode the independence of the judiciary, and "unlimited" financial resources, all favour the illiberal incumbent.

