Ticker
Austria joins appeal for migrant relief on EU border
By EUobserver
"We call upon you to engage with Belarusian authorities and other relevant stakeholders in order to organise humanitarian and medical assistance" for people stuck on the Belarus border, the interior ministers of Austria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland wrote to the EU Commission on Friday. "It is essential that international organisations and NGOs help migrants to return to their countries of origin, provide the necessary assistance," they added.