Ticker
Belgium to accelerate decision on tighter Covid measures
By EUobserver
Belgium's government is bringing forward a meeting to decide on tighter measures to control the spread of Covid-19, amid a rapid increase in infections and hospital admissions, The Guardian writes. The meeting, originally set for Friday, was brought forward to Wednesday so that any measure approved midweek could be operational by the weekend, the government said this morning. Hospital admissions are up 30 percent on a weekly basis.