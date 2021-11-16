Ticker
Hungarian court next to stress-test EU law
By EUobserver
Hungary's Constitutional Court has begun hearing a case challenging an EU court ruling saying Hungary broke EU law by forcing refugees back to Serbia. The case was brought by Hungarian justice minister Judit Warga, who said "this [EU ruling] would affect Hungary's sovereignty set out in the Constitution", Reuters reports. The case comes after Poland's nationalist-conservative government recently attacked the primacy of EU law in its own Constitutional Court verdict.