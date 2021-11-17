Wednesday

17th Nov 2021

Ticker

Russians flock for EU jabs in Croatia

By

Russian travellers are flocking to Croatia to get jabs of EU-approved vaccines, according to Reuters. "Just this month we've had about 1,000 Russians who received vaccines. So far we have had altogether 4,908 foreign citizens here, most of whom are Russians," the head of Zagreb's biggest vaccination centre said. "Demand is not just big, it's avalanche-like and growing exponentially," an employee of Russian travel agency Russian Express also said.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Interview

North Macedonia FM: Bosnia will not 'turn into war'

North Macedonia's minister of foreign affairs Bujar Osmani says Nato's presence - and regional maturity - means conflict remains unlikely in the event of Bosnia and Herzegovina's possible break-up.

Dutch government's attempt to keep Shell fails

A last-minute attempt by the Dutch government to scrap the country's dividend tax and keep Royal Dutch Shell in the Netherlands failed. The UK is the one of the countries in Europe that does not levy a dividend tax.

EU top court slams Poland and Hungary again

In a joint letter, five European Parliament groups - from centre-right to far-left - called on EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen to defend EU law and take all necessary measures.

Column

Beware of Trump's tricks in Europe

People in Bishop Auckland who voted for Brexit are like the French who idolise Éric Zemmour because he blames France's misfortunes on Muslims, or like the Dutch who support Thierry Baudet, whose far-right party organises paramilitary training in plain view.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNew report reveals bad environmental habits
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersImproving the integration of young refugees
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNATO Secretary General guest at the Session of the Nordic Council
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCan you love whoever you want in care homes?
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals

Latest News

  1. Ex-pat EU criminals use Dubai as hideout, leak confirms
  2. North Macedonia FM: Bosnia will not 'turn into war'
  3. Dutch government's attempt to keep Shell fails
  4. EU top court slams Poland and Hungary again
  5. EU officials urged to boycott event with tobacco partnership
  6. Beware of Trump's tricks in Europe
  7. George Papandreou – the phoenix of Greek politics?
  8. EU blames Putin for rising tension on Belarus and Ukraine

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us