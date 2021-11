By EUobserver

Armenia on Tuesday reported an unspecified number of deaths, plus the loss of military positions, in border clashes with Azerbaijani troops - a year after the longtime-foes fought a war over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, AFP writes. The six-week conflict, which left more than 6,500 dead, ended last November in a Russian-brokered deal that saw Armenia cede swathes of territory it had controlled for decades.