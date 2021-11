By EUobserver

Khalifa Haftar, a major figure in the Libyan civil war who wields wide sway over the east of the country, announced on Tuesday he will run in a 24 December presidential election that aims to help end a decade of conflict, France24 reports. Earlier this week it was reported that Saif Al Islam, the son of the late Libyan dictator Moammar Gaddafi, filed his candidacy for the elections.