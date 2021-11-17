By EUobserver

An open letter, signed by 19 organisations representing Syrian refugees, wants Interpol to place safeguards to protect refugees from Red Notice abuse. It follows Interpol's decision to reinstate the Syrian government's access to its information system, allowing Syrian authorities to issue Red Notices. "There is a very real danger that the Syrian authorities will use Red Notices to try to target, arrest and extradite refugees,' said Fair Trials, an NGO.