By EUobserver

Greece has offered to loan UK museums two classical artefacts, the golden Mask of Agamemnon and the Artemision Bronze statue of Zeus, if Britain permanently returned the Elgin Marbles to Athens, The Times reports. "We are advocating for the reunification of the marbles, I will be making my case to the British prime minister ... [the marbles] were stolen by Lord Elgin," Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in London.