By EUobserver

German regulator Bundesnetzagentur Tuesday paused certification of Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline until it created a German subsidiary, to be "organised in a legal shape compliant with German law", it said, prompting gas prices to jump 11 percent, Reuters reported. "Any delays in the pipeline certification, all the more so on the eve of winter, is not in the interests of the European Union," Russian MP Konstantin Kosachyov said.