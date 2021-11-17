By EUobserver

Above 50 percent more people died in Bulgaria than usual during September, official Eurostat data showed. Bulgaria is the EU's least-vaccinated country, and it is the hardest-hit during the resurgence of coronavirus cases since late summer. In the Eurostat report comparing additional deaths with pre-pandemic levels, Bulgaria had the highest excess-mortality in the EU, followed by Lithuania, Greece and Romania, all at over 30 percent, Reuters said.