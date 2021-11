By EUobserver

Italian MEP Carlo Calenda, founder and leader of the Italian Azione party, has joined the liberal Renew Europe group in the European Parliament, the group announced on Wednesday. He had been sitting with the Socialists & Democrats. Calenda was previously an economy minister and an MEP since 2019. The third-largest group in the parliament, Renew Europe has now 100 MEPs from 23 member states.