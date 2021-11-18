Thursday

18th Nov 2021

Ticker

Belarus moves 1,000 migrants away from Polish border

By

Belarus has begun moving some 1,000 migrants from a camp on the Polish border to a temporary shelter with mattresses, blankets, and food packages in moves trumpeted by its state media and confirmed by Poland. "The camp near Kuźnica is slowly emptying," Polish deputy interior minister Maciej Wąsik said. The EU also pledged €700,000 in aid for the migrants Wednesday after German chancellor Angela Merkel spoke with Belarus' president.

Central Europe struggles with new Covid-19 wave

A new wave of Covid-19 infections has been sweeping through central Europe, where the vaccination rate is generally below the EU average - partly due to low trust in institutions.

Opinion

De-escalate Bosnia and Herzegovina - before it is too late

As some politicians, including in the neighbouring countries Serbia and Croatia, ratchet-up their inflammatory rhetoric, the international community is struggling to find a response to escalating tensions in Bosnia and Herzegovina

News in Brief

  1. Belgium enforces teleworking and face masks as Covid cases rise
  2. Belarus moves 1,000 migrants away from Polish border
  3. Italian MEP quits S&D for liberal Renew Europe
  4. Russia to deploy new paratroop regiment in Crimea
  5. Merkel raises alarm over German Covid situation
  6. Candidate to lead Interpol accused of rights violations
  7. Italy worried by Chinese drone buyout
  8. Europe warned on power outages

