By EUobserver

Belarus has begun moving some 1,000 migrants from a camp on the Polish border to a temporary shelter with mattresses, blankets, and food packages in moves trumpeted by its state media and confirmed by Poland. "The camp near Kuźnica is slowly emptying," Polish deputy interior minister Maciej Wąsik said. The EU also pledged €700,000 in aid for the migrants Wednesday after German chancellor Angela Merkel spoke with Belarus' president.