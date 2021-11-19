Friday

19th Nov 2021

Ticker

Hundreds of migrants detained in Poland

By

The Polish army detained hundreds of migrants who crossed the Belarus border, and accused Belarusian special forces of masterminding the operation, France24 writes. Around 2,000 people, mainly from the Middle East, are estimated to be living rough near the Polish-Belarus border, in dire conditions. G7 foreign ministers on Thursday urged Minsk to end the migrant crisis: "We call on the regime to cease immediately its aggressive and exploitative campaign."

EU watchdog: no proof of carbon market manipulation

The EU watchdog has found no proof of manipulation of the carbon markets, allaying European Commission fears. However, the European Securities and Markets Authority did note that it had only limited access to essential data.

Nearly 200 MEPs set to shun Strasbourg over Covid spike

Almost 200 MEPs want to use remote voting rather than attend next week's session in Strasbourg, due to Covid-19 worries. The parliament's senior administrator has instructed staff to follow Belgian four-day home working rules - as has the European Commission.

Investigation

Why are cross-country train tickets in EU still so complex?

Why no price-aggregating website for international trains in Europe? Why is it almost impossible to buy a single ticket for a cross-border train? It's easier to go by plane - and governments are making sure it stays that way.

News in Brief

  1. Austria imposes full lockdown and mandatory vaccination
  2. France to push migrant issue during EU presidency, Macron says
  3. Slovenia says EU should seal borders to refugees
  4. China demands Lithuania 'corrects' Taiwan diplomatic move
  5. New EIB transparency policy hit by immediate criticism
  6. Putin accuses West of 'escalating situation' in Ukraine
  7. NGO boat seeks to disembark rescued survivors
  8. No negotiation with Belarus, says EU Commission

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNew report reveals bad environmental habits
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersImproving the integration of young refugees
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNATO Secretary General guest at the Session of the Nordic Council
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCan you love whoever you want in care homes?
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals

Latest News

  1. EU watchdog: no proof of carbon market manipulation
  2. Slovenia finally appoints 'temporary' EPPO prosecutors
  3. Nearly 200 MEPs set to shun Strasbourg over Covid spike
  4. EU Commission told to improve legal definition of 'terrorism'
  5. EU mulls relaxing state-aid rules to help chip production
  6. Why are cross-country train tickets in EU still so complex?
  7. Palestine refugees: UNRWA's global responsibility
  8. Landmark ruling reveals misuse of Energy Charter Treaty

