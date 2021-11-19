By EUobserver

The Polish army detained hundreds of migrants who crossed the Belarus border, and accused Belarusian special forces of masterminding the operation, France24 writes. Around 2,000 people, mainly from the Middle East, are estimated to be living rough near the Polish-Belarus border, in dire conditions. G7 foreign ministers on Thursday urged Minsk to end the migrant crisis: "We call on the regime to cease immediately its aggressive and exploitative campaign."