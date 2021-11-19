By EUobserver

The European Commission's chief spokesperson Eric Mamer said there would be no negotiations with the Belarus regime, noting that its foreseen "technical talks" announced on Wednesday will deal purely with repatriations of trapped migrants and asylum seekers. Those talks will be held between Belarus and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the International Organization for Migration. "There is no question of negotiating with the Lukashenko regime," said Mamer.