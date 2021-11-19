By EUobserver

Russian president Vladimir Putin said the West is "escalating" the Ukraine conflict by holding drills in the Black Sea, AFP writes. His comments come as the US accuses Moscow of a troop build-up near Ukraine. "(Our) Western partners are escalating the situation by supplying Kyiv with lethal modern weapons and conducting provocative manoeuvres in the Black Sea," Putin said, claiming that Western bombers are flying "20km from our border."