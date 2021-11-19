Ticker
New EIB transparency policy hit by immediate criticism
By EUobserver
NGOs on Thursday slammed the new transparency policy of the European Investment Bank (EIB) for not following recommendations from the EU ombudsman on disclosing information of the projects it finances. The EIB is not obliged to publish the projects it selects for funding, the role of financial intermediaries like commercial banks and investment funds, the criteria of selection or the environmental impact of such projects.