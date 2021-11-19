By EUobserver

China has verbally attacked Lithuania for opening a 'Taiwan Representation Office' in Vilnius, breaking with a convention in which Taiwan's de facto embassies called themselves 'Taipei' offices instead as a euphemism. "We demand that the Lithuanian side immediately correct its wrong decision," the Chinese foreign ministry said calling Lithuania's move an "extremely egregious act" and saying Taiwan's aspirations to be recognised as an independent sate were "doomed to fail".