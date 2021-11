By EUobserver

The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev, are to meet in Brussels in the margins of an 'Eastern Partnership' summit on 15 December to help defuse border tension, after clashes claimed at least 10 lives on Friday. "Leaders have agreed to ... discuss the regional situation and ways of overcoming tensions for a prosperous and stable South Caucasus," the EU Council said.