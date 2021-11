By EUobserver

A boat carrying the bodies of 10 migrants who were believed to have suffocated in overcrowded conditions arrived in Sicily on Friday. Some 186 people were also rescued in three separate operations last week, including 61 minors. "We hope they will get all the assistance they need," charity group Médecins Sans Frontières said, while noting that this year has been deadlier than ever on the central Mediterranean migrant route.