By EUobserver

The UK has proscribed any support for Palestinian militant group Hamas under its Terrorist Act, meaning that pro-Hamas protesters or fund raisers could face 10-year jail sentences. "Hamas is fundamentally and rabidly antisemitic ... an enduring evil which I will never tolerate," UK home secretary Pritti Patel said Friday. The US and EU had already blacklisted the group, but the UK had only designated its military wing in the past.