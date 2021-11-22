Ticker
Bulgarian president Radev wins second term
By EUobserver
Bulgarian president Rumen Radev won a second term in office by a wide margin on Sunday as voters in the European Union's poorest country backed his strong anti-corruption message, exit polls showed, Reuters writes. The election comes amid widespread discontent against high-level graft that ended the decade-long rule of former premier Boyko Borissov in April and led a new anti-corruption party to victory in last week's parliamentary elections.