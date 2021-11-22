Monday

22nd Nov 2021

Ticker

China punishes Lithuania for 'bad precedent' on Taiwan

By

China has punished Lithuania for letting Taiwan open a quasi-embassy in Vilnius by withdrawing its ambassador. "The Chinese government had to lower diplomatic relations between the two countries … in order to safeguard its sovereignty and the basic norms of international relations," the Chinese foreign ministry said Sunday. Lithuania had "created a bad precedent in the international arena" and "must bear the consequences," it added.

Too early to 'de-escalate' Belarus crisis, says EU official

EU senior officials say Belarus needs to do much more than move migrants and asylum seekers into a shelter. They want UN aid agencies to have unhindered access to people stranded in Belarus. Poland is still refusing any humanitarian aid.

Experts warn MEPs on tracking ads: 'Don't be fooled'

EU lawmakers have agreed not to ban tracking-based advertising, after a lobby campaign. But experts have warned MEPs these techniques pose a risk for users' privacy rights and the EU's digital sovereignty.

Investigation

How EU Green Deal fosters overfishing in West Africa

The fishmeal industry in recent years has been growing fast in West Africa, in Morocco, Mauritania, Senegal and the Gambia. But that creates problems, with a proliferation of fishmeal factories leading to a "serious overfishing situation."

Agenda

MEPs focus on Belarus, digital rules This WEEK

The debate over a successor for David Sassoli, the centre-left Italian president of the European Parliament will heat up, and Belarusian democratic opposition figure Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya will address the plenary.

News in Brief

  1. Bulgarian president Radev wins second term
  2. China punishes Lithuania for 'bad precedent' on Taiwan
  3. Georgia ex-president Saakashvili agrees to end hunger strike
  4. Palestinian air passengers demand asylum in Spain
  5. Boat with migrant casualties arrives in Sicily
  6. Hamas supporters could face jail in UK
  7. Armenia and Azerbaijan to hold talks in Brussels
  8. Austria imposes full lockdown and mandatory vaccination

Latest News

  1. Poland: EU solidarity on migrants, tough love on rule of law
  2. Police clash with anti-vaxers outside EU Commission HQ
  3. Too early to 'de-escalate' Belarus crisis, says EU official
  4. Experts warn MEPs on tracking ads: 'Don't be fooled'
  5. How EU Green Deal fosters overfishing in West Africa
  6. MEPs focus on Belarus, digital rules This WEEK
  7. EU's Arctic policy is not 'convenience' but necessity
  8. EU watchdog: no proof of carbon market manipulation

