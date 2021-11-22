Ticker
China punishes Lithuania for 'bad precedent' on Taiwan
By EUobserver
China has punished Lithuania for letting Taiwan open a quasi-embassy in Vilnius by withdrawing its ambassador. "The Chinese government had to lower diplomatic relations between the two countries … in order to safeguard its sovereignty and the basic norms of international relations," the Chinese foreign ministry said Sunday. Lithuania had "created a bad precedent in the international arena" and "must bear the consequences," it added.