By EUobserver

Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte and German health minister Jens Spahn have used harsh words against people who have protested against vaccination and lockdown rules. "I will never accept ... that idiots use sheer violence" to make their point, Rutte said Monday, referring to the weekend's riots. All Germans will be "vaccinated, recovered, or dead" by the end of winter, Spahn also said, as infection rates almost doubled in Germany.