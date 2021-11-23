Ticker
Covid: US issues travel warning for Germany and Denmark
By EUobserver
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department advised against travel to Germany and Denmark because of a rising number of Covid-19 cases, Reuters writes. The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High" for the two European countries. The CDC currently lists about 75 destinations at Level Four, including Austria, Britain, Belgium, Greece, Norway, Switzerland, Romania, Ireland, and the Czech Republic.