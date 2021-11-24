By EUobserver

The Russian parliament is discussing banning films which include LGBTI love scenes from general release. "Whoever wants can have special access to such videos, as well as with pornography," Russian MP Vitaly Milonov said Monday. Its Human Rights Council is also in talks to add pro-LGBTI material to a new list of "toxic content" on the internet, along with "radical feminism", bestiality, violence, and neo-Nazi propaganda, Council-member Igor Ashmanov said.