Tuesday

23rd Nov 2021

Ticker

Russia mulls ban on films with gay love scenes

By

The Russian parliament is discussing banning films which include LGBTI love scenes from general release. "Whoever wants can have special access to such videos, as well as with pornography," Russian MP Vitaly Milonov said Monday. Its Human Rights Council is also in talks to add pro-LGBTI material to a new list of "toxic content" on the internet, along with "radical feminism", bestiality, violence, and neo-Nazi propaganda, Council-member Igor Ashmanov said.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Surge of infections triggers new restrictions, despite vaccination

The spike in Covid-19 infections is prompting some EU governments to introduce lockdown measures and restrictions for the unvaccinated. Meanwhile, travel operators are calling for coordination and a common approach for booster doses and valid certificates.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNew report reveals bad environmental habits
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersImproving the integration of young refugees
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNATO Secretary General guest at the Session of the Nordic Council
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCan you love whoever you want in care homes?
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals

Latest News

  1. Russia threatens to cut off Moldova's gas, again
  2. EU Commission letters to Poland, Hungary: too little, too late?
  3. Surge of infections triggers new restrictions, despite vaccination
  4. EU Minsk sanctions 'ineffective', warns exiled leader
  5. ECB warns most EU banks have no 'Paris' climate plan
  6. Serbia, Hungary 'most vulnerable' to Russia and China
  7. Have the Polish people finally had enough?
  8. German foreign policy in an era of transformation

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us