By EUobserver

France and Belgium have appealed to EU border-control agency Frontex to help with aerial surveillance of migrant boats to the UK, Belgian daily Le Soir reports. "Frontex is helping in the south and east of Europe but must also do so in the north," Sammy Mahdi, a Belgian junior minister on migration, said. Some 25,600 people crossed the English Channel so far this year - triple the amount for 2020.