Ticker
EU to harmonise vaccine certificate expiration dates
By EUobserver
The European Commission is seeking to harmonise the validity time-period of coronavirus vaccine certificates and any associated booster shots. "The European Commission is working with the utmost urgency to strengthen the coordination of free movement, including the length of validity and the role of boosters in the vaccination campaign," EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides told MEPs in Strasbourg on Monday. "We are determined to reverse the current wave," she added.