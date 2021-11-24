By EUobserver

Russian president Vladimir Putin will host the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan this week, days after some of the worst fighting between the Caucasus foes since last year's war over Nagorno-Karabakh, the Kremlin said, AFP reports. Putin will hold talks with Armenia's prime minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijan's Ilham Aliyev in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi on Friday. The trio will meet on Putin's initiative, the Kremlin said.